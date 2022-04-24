Srinagar, Apr 24 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir recorded 12 fresh coronavirus cases on Sunday, taking the infection count to 4,53,990, officials said.

The death toll from the pandemic remained unchanged at 4,751 as no new fatality linked to the virus was reported in the Union Territory in the last 24 hours, they said.

Seven of the fresh COVID-19 cases were from Jammu and five from Kashmir division, the officials said.

Jammu district recorded a maximum of seven new cases.

Seventeen of the total 20 districts in the Union Territory did not report any fresh case.

There are 53 active COVID-19 cases in the Union Territory, while the number of recoveries stands at 4,49,186, the officials said.

