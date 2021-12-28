Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], December 28 (ANI): Telangana on Monday reported 12 more Omicron cases, taking the total tally of the new variant in the state to 55.

As per a COVID-19 bulletin issued by the state government, of the 12 cases, 10 cases were detected during random sampling tests carried out among air passengers at the Rajiv Gandhi International Airport at Hyderabad after they landed from countries other than those designated 'at risk' while two were contacts of people infected with the variant.

Also Read | Pune Police Book Saraswat Bank Chairman Gautam Thakur, MD Smita Sandhane, 6 Others in Cheating Case.

Of the total 55 cases, 10 people have completely recovered and have been discharged from the state-run Telangana Institute of Medical Sciences (TIMS) Hospital.

Total 109 samples have been sent for genome sequencing till date, of which 35 samples tested negative and the test results of another 19 samples are still awaited.

Also Read | Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath Says 'Govts in UP Before 2017 Spent Money on Boundaries of Kabristan, BJP Works for Development'.

A total of 263 passengers arrived from 'at-risk' countries at the airport on Monday.

As many as 182 fresh cases of COVID-19 were reported in Telangana with which the total COVID-19 case tally mounted to 6,80,844. One death was reported due to the virus on Monday and the death toll now stands at 4,023. In all, 181 people recovered from COVID-19 on Monday. At present, there are 3,417 active cases in the state. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)