Chitradurga (KTK), Oct 31 (PTI) A boy who was rehearsing the execution of Bhagat Singh for his school event at home has died accidentally, police said.

Also Read | LVM3-M3 Mission: ISRO Gearing Up for Launching 2nd Set of 36 OneWeb Satellites in January 2023.

According to police, the incident occurred on Saturday night where the 12-year old Sanjay Gowda lost his life.

Also Read | Morbi Suspension Bridge Collapse: Criminal Complaint Lodged Against Contractor, Agency.

The boy, a seventh standard student of SLV School, was assigned to play the lead role of freedom fighter Bhagat Singh. While rehearsing for the play at home when elder members were not present, the boy accidentally died, police said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)