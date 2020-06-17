Coronavirus in India: Live Map

  • Total Active

    155227

  • Total Deaths

    11903

  • Total Recovered

    186935

  • Total Confirmed

    354065
#StayHomeStaySafe

India News | 122 More COVID-19 Cases in Rajasthan, State Tally Reaches 13,338

Agency News ANI| Jun 17, 2020 11:33 AM IST
India News | 122 More COVID-19 Cases in Rajasthan, State Tally Reaches 13,338

Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], June 17 (ANI): 122 more COVID-19 cases and one death have been reported from Rajasthan on Wednesday, said the State Health Department.

The new cases have been reported from Bharatpur (28), Pali (25), Jaipur (14), Jhunjhunu (14), Churu (16), Nagaur (13), Sirohi (03), Ajmer (02), Alwar (02), Dausa (01), Jhalawar (01), Dhungarpur (01) districts of the state while two were from another state/country.

The total count reported for coronavirus cases in the state has reached to 13,338, while 163 have recovered and 298 discharged, its added.

As per the district-wise data, there are 2,904 active COVID-19 cases in the state. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)

