New Delhi [India], January 9 (ANI): Under the Timetable of Trains (TAG) 2026, Indian Railways has introduced new trains, extended existing services, increased frequencies, converted trains to Superfast, and sped up services across various railway zones, a release said.

In the Central Railway (CR) zone, 4 new trains have been introduced, 6 trains extended, and 30 trains speeded up. The East Coast Railway (ECOR) has seen the introduction of 4 new trains, extension of 4 trains, and 3 trains speeded up. The East Central Railway (ECR) recorded a significant expansion with 20 new trains introduced, 20 trains extended, and 12 trains speeded up. In the Eastern Railway (ER), 6 new trains were introduced, 4 trains extended, and 32 trains speeded up.

The North Central Railway (NCR) introduced 2 new trains, extended 4 trains, increased the frequency of 2 trains, and speeded up 1 train. The North Eastern Railway (NER) added 8 new trains, extended 4, increased the frequency of 2, and sped up 12 trains. The Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) introduced 10 new trains and sped up 36 others. The Northern Railway (NR) introduced 20 new trains, extended 10, and speeded up 24 trains, while the North Western Railway (NWR) added 12 new trains, extended 6, increased frequency of 2, and speeded up 89 trains.

The Southern Railway (SR) introduced 6 new trains, 4 extended, 2 converted to superfast, and 75 trains sped up. The South Western Railway (SWR) introduced 8 new trains, extended 6, converted 8 to superfast, and speeded up 117 trains, the highest among all zones.

The West Central Railway (WCR) introduced 8 new trains and 27 trains speeded up. The Western Railway (WR) introduced 10 new trains, extended 10, increased the frequency of 2 and speeded up 80 trains.

Overall, under TAG 2026, 122 new trains were introduced, 86 trains extended, 8 frequency increases, 10 trains converted to superfast, and 549 trains speeded up across Indian Railways. The 122 new trains introduced under TAG 2026 include a mix of premium, express, and passenger services.

Among these, 26 Amrit Bharat trains were introduced, including 4 trains via TAG-TOD. The highest share comes from Mail/Express trains with 60 services, of which 8 were introduced via TAG-TOD. In addition, 2 Humsafar trains, 2 Jan Shatabdi trains, 2 Namo Bharat Rapid Rail services, and 2 Rajdhani trains were introduced.

Further, 28 Vande Bharat trains were added to enhance semi-high-speed connectivity. Altogether, these categories account for 122 new trains introduced during the period.

A total of 549 trains have been sped up under TAG 2026 to improve punctuality and reduce travel time. Out of these, 376 trains were sped up by 5 to 15 minutes, 105 trains by 16 to 30 minutes, 48 trains by 31 to 59 minutes, and 20 trains by 60 minutes or more.

The South Western Railway (SWR) led with a major contribution, including 66 trains sped up by 5-15 minutes, 29 by 16-30 minutes, 12 by 31-59 minutes, and 10 by 60 minutes or more. The Central Railway (CR) sped up 13 trains by 5-15 minutes, 13 by 16-30 minutes, and 4 by 31-59 minutes. The East Coast Railway (ECOR) sped up 2 trains by 5-15 minutes and 1 train by 16-30 minutes. The East Central Railway (ECR) sped up 7 trains by 5-15 minutes, 2 by 16-30 minutes, 2 by 31-59 minutes, and 1 train by 60 minutes or more. The Eastern Railway (ER) recorded improvement with 29 trains sped up by 5-15 minutes and 3 trains by 16-30 minutes.

The North Central Railway (NCR) sped up 1 train by 5-15 minutes. The North Eastern Railway (NER) speeded up 9 trains by 5-15 minutes and 3 trains by 16-30 minutes. The Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) sped up 20 trains by 5-15 minutes, 10 by 16-30 minutes, 3 by 31-59 minutes, and 3 by 60 minutes or more. The Northern Railway (NR) sped up 22 trains by 5-15 minutes and 2 trains by 16-30 minutes. The North Western Railway (NWR) sped up 67 trains by 5-15 minutes, 14 by 16-30 minutes, 7 by 31-59 minutes, and 1 train by over 60 minutes.

The South East Central Railway (SECR) speeded up 9 trains by 5-15 minutes and 2 trains by 16-30 minutes. The Southern Railway (SR) sped up 53 trains by 5-15 minutes, 10 by 16-30 minutes, 9 by 31-59 minutes, and 3 by over 60 minutes. The West Central Railway (WCR) speeded up 25 trains by 5-15 minutes, 1 by 16-30 minutes, and 1 by 31-59 minutes. The Western Railway (WR) sped up 53 trains by 5-15 minutes, 15 by 16-30 minutes, 10 by 31-59 minutes, and 2 by 60 minutes or more.

Overall, TAG 2026 reflects Indian Railways' strong focus on improving travel time and passenger convenience. With 549 trains accelerated across zones, the initiative enhances punctuality, operational efficiency, and connectivity, delivering faster, more reliable rail services nationwide. (ANI)

