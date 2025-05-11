Hyderabad, May 11 (PTI) A total of 126 people from Telangana, living in border states, have reached Telangana Bhavan in Delhi, the state government said on Sunday.

On May 9, the Telangana government announced the establishment of a 24x7 control room at Telangana Bhavan to provide timely assistance, information, and support to its people living in border states amid the India-Pakistan military conflict.

Under the leadership of Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, the state government continues to extend full support to citizens returning from border areas through Telangana Bhavan, which serves as the nodal coordination centre for all relief efforts, an official release said.

"As of now, a total of 126 people have reached Telangana Bhavan, including 50 students from NIT Srinagar, students and faculty from Sher-e-Kashmir University of Agricultural Sciences, employees working in Jammu and Kashmir, students from Lovely Professional University (LPU), Punjab, and others residing or studying in affected border regions," it said.

Of the 126 individuals, 57 have already departed for their hometowns after receiving necessary assistance, while the remaining are being accommodated at Telangana Bhavan with continued support, it said.

All returnees are being provided free food, lodging, medical aid, and transportation for their onward journeys.

Coordination is being maintained with the concerned district administrations and central authorities to ensure the safe and smooth movement of all citizens, the release added.

Resident Commissioner Gaurav Uppal is overseeing operations and preparedness to receive more arrivals, the release further stated.

The Telangana government will continue its efforts until every stranded individual has returned home safely, it said.

