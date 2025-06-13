Jaipur, Jun 13 (PTI) Thirteen people from Rajasthan were among those killed in the tragic plane crash in Ahmedabad, officials said Friday.

The deceased belonged to seven families from the state -- five each from Banswara and Udaipur, and one each from Barmer, Pali, and Bikaner districts.

Three families were on their way to begin a new life in London, their excitement evident in photos taken just before boarding. Their hopes dashed with the crash.

Khushboo Rajpurohit of Balotara was moving to London to join her husband, Vipul. He had established a business in Ahmedabad and was preparing to shift his entire family abroad.

Dr Prateek Joshi and Dr Koni Vyas from Banswara were also relocating to London with their three children. Prateek had been living alone in London for four years and had recently returned to bring his family with him.

Twenty-year-old Jaiprakash Choudhary, a native of Bor Charanan village in Barmer district, was added to the list of victims Friday.

Jaiprakash was an MBBS student at BJ Medical College, the hostel building of which the plane crashed into. He lived in the hostel and died of injuries he sustained in the crash. His father, Dharmaram, a farmer, had taken a loan to support his son's education.

Jaiprakash had cleared NEET in 2023 and was pursuing his first year of medical studies.

His body was brought to his native village today and consigned to flames in the presence of scores of locals and his family.

Barmer District Collector Tina Dabi and Superintendent of Police Narendra Singh Meena visited his kin to express condolences.

Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma spoke with Jaiprakash's father over the phone.

Meanwhile, Mayank Sen, a student from Kota, narrowly escaped the tragedy. He had stepped out of the hostel moments before the plane crashed.

Officials said the bodies of other victims will be handed over to families after DNA identification is complete.

The Air India flight AI-171 crashed shortly after takeoff from Ahmedabad airport Thursday afternoon.

The aircraft, which was headed to London, crashed around 1.40 pm, just two minutes after takeoff, near the airport boundary wall adjacent to the Air Customs Cargo office, sending thick plumes of smoke across the area.

The flight had departed from Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport at 1.38 pm with 242 passengers and crew members onboard.

