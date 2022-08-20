Nurpur (HP), Aug 20 (PTI) Thirteen passengers were injured in a collision between a bus and an oil tanker in Nurpur of Himachal Pradesh's Kangra district on Saturday, officials said.

The crash took place at Sadwan in Nurpur sub-division, they added.

Also Read | @iitmadras PBNS Editorial – Sach Ki Soch – 20 August 2022 Recognising Indian Institutes’ … – Latest Tweet by Prasar Bharati News Services.

The injured -- passengers of the private bus -- were rushed to Civil Hospital Nurpur, the officials said.

One of the injured has been referred to Tanda hospital, Civil Hospital Medical Superintendent Sushil Sharma said.

Also Read | Bugs in Google Chrome for Desktop, Warns India’s Cyber Agency.

The local police have registered a case and started investigating the accident.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)