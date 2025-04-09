Patna, Apr 9 (PTI) Thirteen people were killed after being struck by lightning in four districts of Bihar, an official statement said on Wednesday.

According to the statement issued by the chief minister's office (CMO), Begusarai reported five deaths, Darbhanga four, Madhubani three and Samastipur one.

Chief Minister Nitish Kumar expressed condolences over the deaths and announced an ex gratia of Rs 4 lakh each to the next of kin of the deceased, it said.

Kumar appealed to the people of the state to follow advisories issued by the Disaster Management Department, the statement added.

According to the latest Bihar Economic Survey (2024-25) report, tabled in the state assembly during the budget session in February this year, the state witnessed 275 lightning or thunderstorm-related deaths in 2023.

