Shimla, Jul 18 (PTI) Thirteen more people tested positive for coronavirus in Himachal Pradesh on Saturday, taking the state's caseload to 1,431, an official said.

Six cases were reported from Kangra, three from Una, two from Shimla and one each from Kullu and Mandi, Additional Chief Secretary (Health) R D Dhiman said.

The virus has claimed 10 lives in Himachal Pradesh so far. A total of 1,021 people have recovered and 15 have migrated out of the state, as per the official data.

The number of active COVID-19 cases in the state now stand at 383, Dhiman said.

Ten more patients -- three each in Kangra and Una and two each in Shimla and Mandi -- have recovered from the infection in the last 24 hours, he said.

In Kangra, three members of a family in Noun village and a CAPF personnel in Harot village are among the fresh COVID-19 cases, Deputy Commissioner Rakesh Prajapati said.

The three members of the family who tested positive included a 28-year-old woman and her 24-year-old brother, he said.

They had recently returned from Chandigarh. Their 52-year-old mother who is their primary contact also tested positive, Prajapati added.

The 52-year-old CAPF jawan who tested positive had returned from Chattisgarh's Kanker on July 13, he said.

In Kullu, a 24-year-old man, who returned from Saharanpur in Uttar Pradesh, tested positive for the novel coronavirus, Superintendent of Police Gaurav Singh said, adding he was institutionally quarantined.

In Mandi, a 28-year-old labourer from Bihar tested positive for coronavirus, a district official said.

Solan has the highest number of active cases in the state at 171, followed by 37 in Una, 37 in Kangra, 25 in Shimla, 22 in Chamba, 18 each in Bilaspur, Kinnaur and Sirmaur, 13 each in Mandi and Kullu and 11 in Hamirpur, Dhiman said. PTI DJI

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)