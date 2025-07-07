Gurugram, Jul 7 (PTI) A teenager drowned in the Dhankot canal here while bathing with his friends on Monday, said police.

A team of divers fished out the body of 13-year-old Aadi, a resident of Rajendra Park, they said.

Around noon, Aadi went to the canal in the village with his friends to take a bath. While bathing, he slipped and fell into deep water. When he did not resurface for a long time, his friends informed the police, said police.

The boy's father works as a labourer, police said.

