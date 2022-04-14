New Delhi [India], April 14 (ANI): A 13-year old girl died after drowning in the Sanjay Van Lake in Southwest Delhi's Kishangarh on Wednesday.

The police said that while she was sitting on the passageway over the lake, she suddenly slipped while playing and got drowned in the water.

"After receiving the information regarding the drowning of a girl at around 6:30 PM, we immediately reached the Sanjay Van Lake and called the fire services and divers to rescue the drowned girl," said Manoj C, Deputy Commissioner of Police, Kishangarh.

According to the police, the deceased identified as Niharika from Munirka, who went to the lake along with her friends, was declared brought dead by the AIIMS Delhi.

Earlier in the day, four children from the Jaitpur area were reported drowned in the river Yamuna while bathing.

Further investigation into the matter is underway. (ANI)

