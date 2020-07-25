Bhubaneswar, Jul 25 (PTI) The novel coronavirus tally in Odisha crossed the 24,000 mark on Saturday as 1,320 more people tested positive, while death toll rose to 130 with 10 more patients succumbing to the infection, the Health Department said.

Three out of the 10 new fatalities were from Ganjam, the worst-hit district by the pandemic, two each from Balasore and Sundargarh and one each from Gajapati, Jharsuguda and Rayagada, an official said.

Also Read | Positivity Ratio in Delhi is 5 Percent, Says Delhi Health Minister Satyendra Jain: Live News Breaking And Coronavirus Updates on July 25, 2020.

There are 8,650 active cases of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19). With 1,320 new cases, the total number of infections rose to 24,013, the health official said.

As many as 887 of the new infections have been detected in different quarantine centres, while 433 were found through contact-tracing exercises, he said. PTI AAM BDC HMB 07251139 NNNN minute because football for me is everything,” said Touré, who also won a Champions League title with Barcelona. "They allowed me to train with the lads. The manager was fantastic.

Also Read | Jammu and Kashmir: 2 Terrorists Gunned Down by Security Forces in Srinagar's Ranbirgarh Encounter.

Everybody welcomed me here and I feel like I'm at home. Want to train and do it my best and maybe we'll see.”

Touré, who competed in three World Cups for Ivory Coast, did some running and stretching Friday. He plans to return Monday and will increase his workload through the week.

Orient coach Ross Embleton told the club's website that “we thought it was a joke” when Touré's agent contacted them 10 days prior. They soon realized the request was “the real deal.” He said his squad can learn from Touré.

“Any opportunity to get a player of his quality, one of the best in the world, is fantastic,” Embleton said.

“He comes across as a really good character, and it will give our players a really good opportunity to learn from him in the experience.” (AP)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)