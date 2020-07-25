Srinagar, July 25: Two terrorists were neutralised by the security forces in an encounter that broke out on the outskirts of Jammu and Kashmir's Srinagar on Saturday. Security forces launched cordon and search operation in Ranbirgarh area after getting a tip-off about the presence of terrorists there. Jammu and Kashmir: Gunfight Erupts Between Security Forces and Militants in Outskirts of Srinagar.

IGP Kashmir Vijay Kumar said, "One more terrorist has been killed in an ongoing encounter, thus taking the toll to two in the Ranbirgarh gunbattle. However, the identities of terrorists are yet to be ascertained." Jammu and Kashmir: Three Terrorists Gunned Down by Security Forces in Pulwama Encounter.

ANI Tweet:

#UPDATE Ranbirgarh encounter: One more unidentified terrorist neutralised by the security forces; search operation underway. So far, 2 unidentified terrorists have been neutralised in this operation. — ANI (@ANI) July 25, 2020

When forces were carrying out a search operation, terrorist fired upon them. The forces retaliated strongly. Meanwhile, the identity of the terrorists is not yet known. The area falls in Panzinara on outskirts of Srinagar bordering Baramulla district.

According to reports, at least two to three terrorists were believed to be trapped in the cordon during the search operation. The search and cordon operation was launched by a joint team of Jammu and Kashmir Police and India Army's 29RR.

