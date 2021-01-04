Srinagar, Jan 4 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir recorded 133 fresh COVID-19 cases on Monday, bringing the infection count to 1,21,786, while five fatalities in the last 24 hours raised the death toll to 1,891, officials said.

Fifty-eight of the fresh cases were from the Jammu Division and 75 from the Kashmir Division of the union territory, they said.

The officials said Jammu district recorded a maximum of 37 new COVID-19 cases, followed by 29 in Srinagar district.

While three districts -- Doda, Kulgam and Reasi -- did not report any fresh cases, 13 other districts had fresh cases in single digit. Besides Jammu and Srinagar, Kupwara and Pooch were the only districts to report more than 10 cases in the past 24 hours.

The number of active cases dropped to 2,684 in the union territory, while 1,17,211 patients have recovered so far, the officials said.

Two of the new deaths linked to COVID-19 were from the Jammu division and three from the Kashmir valley, they said.

