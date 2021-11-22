Hyderabad, Nov 22 (PTI) Telangana on Monday logged 137 new COVID-19 cases, pushing the tally to 6,74,692, while the toll rose to 3,983 with two more fatalities.

The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) accounted for the most number of cases with 54, followed by Karimnagar (15) and Ranga Reddy (11) districts , a state government bulletin said, providing details as of 5.30 PM on Monday.

The number of recoveries outnumbered fresh cases on Monday with 172 people recuperating from the infectious disease, taking the cumulative number till date to 6,67171.

The number of active cases was 3,538, the bulletin said.

The total number of samples tested till date was 2,83,12,278, which included 31,514 tested today.

The samples tested per million population was 7,60,673.

The Case Fatality Rate in the state was 0.59 per cent and the recovery rate, 98.88 per cent.

