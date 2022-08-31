Chandigarh, Aug 31 (PTI) Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Wednesday appointed 14 Aam Aadmi Party leaders as chairpersons of different boards and corporations.

He announced the name of the appointees on his Twitter handle.

Raman Bahl, who had unsuccessfully contested from Gurdaspur seat in the 2022 state assembly poll, has been appointed as chairman of Punjab Health Systems Corporation.

During the previous Congress regime, Bahl was the chairman of the Punjab Subordinate Services Selection Board. He quit the Congress in November last year and then joined the AAP.

Vibhuti Sharma has been appointed as chairman of Punjab Tourism Development Corporation. Sharma had unsuccessfully contested assembly polls from the Pathankot seat.

Sunny Ahluwalia, who is the party's spokesperson, has been appointed as chairman of the Punjab Water Supply and Sewerage Board while party leader Inderjit Mann has been given the charge of Punjab Khadi and Village Industry Board.

"Our team is being expanded to make Punjab prosperous…new responsibilities are being given…new chairmen of various departments have been appointed…best wishes and congratulations to all," the chief minister tweeted.

Narinder Shergill has been appointed as chairman of Milkfed and Ranjit Cheema has been given charge of Punjab Water Resources Management Corporation.

Ashok Kumar Singla has been appointed as chairman of the Punjab Gau Sewa Samiti Commission and Anil Thakur has been posted as chairman of the Punjab Traders Board.

Gurdev Singh Lakkana has been made the chairman of Punjab State Warehousing Corporation and Mohinder Sidhu has been appointed chairman of Punjab State Seeds Corporation.

Suresh Goyal has been posted as chairman of Punjab State Cooperative Agricultural Development Bank while Navdeep Jeeda will be chairman of Sugarfed.

Balbir Singh is chairman of Punsup and Rakesh Puri has been given the charge of state forest development corporation.

