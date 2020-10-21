Patna, Oct 21 (PTI) A total of 1411 nominations have been filed for 78 assembly seats in Bihar which will go to the polls in the third and last phase on November 7, as per the Election Commission here on Wednesday.

The last date for filing the nominations for the third day was on Tuesday.

Additional Chief Electoral Officer(ACEO) Sanjay Kumar Singh said the information on the scrutiny for the third phase, which took place on Wednesday, was yet tyo be received.

The withdrawal of nominations has been slated for Thursday and Friday.

A total of seven candidates have filed their papers for Valimikinagar Lok Sabha bypoll which too will be held on November 7, he said.

A total of 1066 candidates are in the fray for the 71 seats going to the polls in the first phase and 1464 others for 94 seats in the second phase after the withdrawal of nomination papers. The campaigning for the seats is underway in the state.

The Bihar assembly polls will be held in three phases on October 28, November 3 and November 7 and the counting of votes will take place on November 10.

The biennial election to eight legislative council seats - four each of graduate and teachers - will be held on Thursday, Singh said.

Paramilitary forces will be deployed at all polling stations, besides webcasting and recording will be carried out from each and every polling station.

Each voter will be photographed and guidelines issued in view of COVID pandemic will be strictly followed during the voting, Singh said.

A control room has been set up at the Bihar CEO's office which will be functional till the completion of the voting for the Council seats, he said adding that people can lodge their complaints/information on control room number - 0612-2215978, fax number 0612-2215611 and can also email at ceo_bihar@eci.gov.in, ceobihar@gmail.com

Besides, a state call centre with a helpline number 1800-345-1950 has been set up at the CEO Office which will be functional from 7 am to 9 pm to ensure free and fair assembly polls, Singh said.

Call centres have also been set up in every district which voters can contact to redress their poll related doubts, queries and problems.

The EC will hold a meeting with its observers on October 23 to take overall feedback with regard to poll preparations, he said.

The EC has provided the CEO office with a helicopter till the completion of the poll process in the state which can be used for purposes like area domination, confidence building measures among voters, Singh said.

Referring to incidents relating to the violation of the model code of conduct, an official release said 71 cases have been registered for misuse of beacon lights and flags, 18 for violation of the Loudspeaker Act, 103 cases for holding of illegal meetings, six cases for giving undue benefits to voters and 79 related to other matters so far.

In matters related to law and order, 1198 illegal arms and weapons have been seized, while 20,896 licensed arms have been deposited with the authorities and 2243 arms license cancelled. A total 2,87,209 persons have been bound down under preventive sections of Cr PC in 25,222 cases, it added.

