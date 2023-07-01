New Delhi, Jul 1 (PTI) As many as 147 candidates have been declared successful in Indian Forest Service examination 2022, the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) said on Saturday.

Of them, 39 are from General category, 21 from Economically Weaker Sections (EWS), 54 from Other Backward Classes (OBC), 22 Scheduled Castes (SC) and 11 Scheduled Tribes (ST), it said.

Also Read | PM Narendra Modi Interacts With Tribal Community, Self-Help Groups in Madhya Pradesh.

The recruitment test was done to fill 150 posts of Indian Forest Service.

Based on the result of the written part of the Indian Forest Service examination, 2022 held by the UPSC from November 20 to 27 in 2022, and the interviews for personality test held in June this year, 147 candidates have been recommended for appointment to the posts in Indian Forest Service, the commission said in a statement.

Also Read | Delhi Factory Blast: Two Killed, 2 Inured After Explosion of Air Compressor Tank in Plastic Moulding Company in Gokulpuri.

The commission has a facilitation counter near the examination hall building on its premises and candidates may obtain any information/clarification regarding their examination/recruitments on working days between 10 AM and 5 PM in person or over telephone nos. 011-23385271, 011-23098543 and 011-23381125, it said.

The result will also be available on the commission's website -- www.upsc.gov.in.

"Marks of the candidates will be made available on the commission's website soon," the statement added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)