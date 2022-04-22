New Delhi, Apr 22 (PTI) Fifteen prisoners of Tihar jail injured themselves with sharp cutlery, officials said on Friday.

The incident took place on Wednesday. Four of the injured inmates were sent to Deen Dayal Upadhyay Hospital for treatment and later brought back to the prison. The 11 others sustained minor injuries and they were administered first aid in-house, the officials said.

They, however, did not specify the reason why the prisoners injured themselves.

