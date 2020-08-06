Imphal, August 6 (PTI) A 15-year-old boy, who was diagnosed with COVID-19, died at a hospital here on Thursday, taking Manipur's toll to eight, officials said.

The state also reported 124 new cases of COVID-19, following which the tally rose to 3,217, they said.

The teen, who died at the Regional Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS), had an acute kidney problem, they added.

He was admitted to RIMS on Wednesday evening after undergoing treatment at several hospitals across the country for the kidney ailment, its director Dr Ahanthem Santa Singh told PTI.

He was a resident of Phubala village in the Moirang sub-division in Bishnupur district.

There are 1,304 active COVID-19 cases in the state, as per a bulletin issued by the Directorate of Health Services.

Of these cases, 453 are those detected among the Central Armed Police Forces.

Forty-three people also recovered during the day. So far, 1,905 people have recovered from COVID-19 in Manipur, it said.

