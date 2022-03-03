Hyderabad, Mar 2 (PTI) A 15-year-old boy, a Class-10 student, died on Wednesday after allegedly being hit by two of his classmates following an argument in a classroom of a private school here, police said.

The deceased, who suffered head injuries in the incident, was taken to a hospital where he was declared brought dead, they added.

Also Read | India Abstains From Voting on UNGA Resolution That Deplores Russia's Aggression Against Ukraine.

An official of the Jubilee Hills police station said during the lunch hour, the victim had thrown a paper ball on one of his classmates, which led to a fight.

The victim was also hit by another student during the quarrel and he fell on a bench.

Also Read | Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan Seeks PM Narendra Modi's Urgent Intervention To Set Up Humanitarian Corridor for Indian Students Stranded in Ukraine.

Whether he died of the fist blows or after hitting the bench will be known after the post-mortem examination, the official said.

The two classmates of the victim are absconding, police said.

Police are examining the CCTV footage of the classroom. A case of murder has been registered.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)