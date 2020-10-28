Barabanki (UP), Oct 28 (PTI) A 15-year-old girl was allegedly raped by a man in a village here, police said on Wednesday.

The incident took place on Tuesday when the girl went out for some work, they said.

Also Read | Bank Jobs 2020-21: UCO Bank, IBPS, SBI and More, Check Out Vacancies, Official Websites and Important Dates to Apply at Various Banking Recruitment Exams.

Upon hearing the screams of the girl, locals rushed to the spot and caught hold of the accused, identified as Punna alias Rakesh (38). Later, they handed him over to police, SHO Manoj Sharma said.

The minor was sent for a medical examination and an FIR was registered in the matter against the accused on the basis of a complaint lodged by the girl's father, Sharma added.

Also Read | Punjab Power Outage: State Stares at Electricity Crisis As Coal Supplies Running Out.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)