Jaipur, Nov 25 (PTI) Quoting Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, the Rajasthan PIB has said about 16 lakh jobs are being created in the country every month according to the Employees Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) data.

When Vaishnaw visited Ajmer in connection with the Centre's Rozgar Mela on Tuesday, a statement by the Rajasthan PIB had said 16 lakh jobs are created every month “under this government”.

Also Read | Tamil Nadu: Indian Coast Guard, Coastal Police on High Alert After Arrest of Four Drug Peddlers Mid-Sea Near Rameswaram.

The state PIB has now issued an "updated press release" that clarifies that Vaishnaw was referring to the EPFO data.

The EPFO data includes private as well as government jobs.

Also Read | Uttar Pradesh: Three Including Woman Get Life Imprisonment for Killing 10-Year-Old Boy, Driking His Blood in Shahjahanpur.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)