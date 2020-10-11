Port Blair, Oct 11 (PTI) The COVID-19 caseload of Andaman and Nicobar Islands rose to 3,992 on Sunday as 16 more people tested positive for the infection, a health official said.

Sixteen fresh infections were detected during contact tracing in the Union territory, he said.

Twenty more people have been cured of the disease, the official said.

The Union territory now has 193 active coronavirus cases, while 3,744 people have recovered from the disease and 55 patients have succumbed to the infection so far, he said.

The administration has so far sent 68,464 samples for COVID-19 tests, of which 68,289 reports have been received and 175 are awaited, the official added.

