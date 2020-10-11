New Delhi, October 11: The air quality of Delhi was again recorded in the 'poor' category on Sunday morning due to stubble burning and unfavourable meteorological conditions. One of the main reasons for the deteriorating air quality is the rise of pollutants in the atmosphere. According to Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC) data, the Air Quality Index (AQI) in the national capital stands at 264 in ITO, at 228 in Patparganj, at 235 in RK Puram and 246 in Rohini, all four in 'poor' category.

Moreover, a local in Akshardham said that there were reports that the Himalayas were visible from Punjab during lockdown and now the city is back to earlier phase with an increase in air pollution. On Saturday, the national capital's air quality was recorded in the higher end of the ''moderate'' category where the city's 24-hour average air quality index (AQI) stood at 197. However, a government forecasting agency said it may improve marginally on October 11 because of a likely change in wind direction. Delhi's Air Quality in Higher End of 'Moderate' Category, Likely to Improve Marginally on October 11.

Here's the tweet:

Air quality has started deteriorating in #Delhi with rise of pollutants in the atmosphere; visuals from Akshardham. A local says, "There were reports that the Himalayas were visible from Punjab during lockdown. Now, we're back to earlier phase. We all are responsible for it." https://t.co/erMkD1u0k3 pic.twitter.com/EANYLPEp5H — ANI (@ANI) October 11, 2020

Delhi: Air Quality Index (AQI) stands at 264 in ITO, at 228 in Patparganj, at 235 in RK Puram & 246 in Rohini, all four in 'poor' category, according to Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC) data. pic.twitter.com/6JzXJBZFxB — ANI (@ANI) October 11, 2020

A reading of AQI between 0 and 50 is considered ''good'', 51 and 100 ''satisfactory'', 101 and 200 ''moderate'', 201 and 300 ''poor'', 301 and 400 ''very poor'', and 401 and 500 ''severe''. An increase was observed in farm fires around Punjab, Haryana, and neighbouring border regions. Due to stubble burning around Punjab, Haryana, and neighbouring border regions, the fire count was found at 253 on Saturday, SAFAR said.

Delhi's air quality had turned poor on October 9, the first time in since June 29, with the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) recording a 24-hour average AQI of 215. The AQI was 230 on June 29. On Monday, the Delhi government on Monday launched a massive anti-air pollution campaign.

