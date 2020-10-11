Guwahati: People visit Kamakhya temple as the temple reopens from today for devotees to perform 'parikrama'. The inner sanctum sanctorum remains closed in view of COVID-19.
West Bengal: People blocked railway tracks at Pundooah railway station demanding train services for everyone as they face difficulty in commuting; only special trains are being run from the station as of now.
India's COVID-19 tally crosses 70-lakh mark with a spike of 74,383 new cases & 918 deaths reported in the last 24 hours. Total case tally stands at 70,53,807, deaths rise to 1,08,334 deaths: Union Health Ministry.
10,78,544 samples tested for COVID-19 yesterday. Total 8,68,77,242 samples tested in the country up to 10th October: Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR)
New Delhi, October 11: In India, the COVID-19 recoveries crossed 60-lakh mark. The five top States with maximum caseload (61% active cases) are also contributing more than half (54.3%) of the total recoveries, the Union Ministry of Health said on Sunday. The Air quality in Delhi has started deteriorating with rise of pollutants in the atmosphere. A local says, "There were reports that the Himalayas were visible from Punjab during lockdown. Now, we're back to earlier phase. We all are responsible for it." Catch live updates on the global coronavirus outbreak and other breaking news here. Coronavirus Live Tracker in India.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday remembered Loknayak Jayaprakash Narayan on his Jayanti. "He valiantly fought for India’s freedom & when our democratic ethos was under attack, he led a strong mass movement to protect it. For him, there was nothing above national interest & people’s welfare", Modi said.
In Andhra Pradesh, a man working at Vijayawada Police Commissioner's office shot dead last night on the outskirts of the city. More details awaited. In Goa, the Calangute Police conducted a raid at a hotel in Baga last night & arrested 5 accused for IPL cricket betting. Rs 25,440 cash, 15 mobile phones and 3 laptops worth Rs 2,50,000 seized. Case registered under the Goa Public Gambling Act. Further investigation underway.