Aizawl, Nov 29 (PTI) At least 16 people, including two Border Security Force (BSF) jawans, have tested positive for COVID-19 in Mizoram on Sunday, taking the state's tally to 3,822, a senior official said.

Of the 16 fresh cases, seven were reported from Aizawl, five from Lawngtlai and one each from Lunglei, Mamit, Siaha and Champhai, the official said.

Four cases were detected through RT-PCR at Zoram Medical College, one at a TrueNat lab in Siaha district and the rest by Rapid Antigen Test, he said.

Two BSF jawans, one policeman and two children, aged eight and 10, are among the newly infected people, he said.

Six of the new patients have shown symptoms of COVID- 19 and the remaining 10 are asymptomatic.

The infection rate in the state is on the decline since last week, primarily because of the lockdown imposed on Aizawl and 'no tolerance drive' launched in other parts of the state, the official said.

'COVID-19 No Tolerance Drive' will be underway across the state till January 10 next year, he said.

According to state health department, Mizoram currently has 392 active cases, of which Aizawl district accounts for 179, followed by Lawngtlai district at 84. Five COVID-19 deaths have been registered in the state.

Altogether 3,425 people have recuperated from the viral infection, it said.

The recovery rate stands at 89.62 per cent, it said.

As many 1,49,061 samples have been tested in the northeastern state so far.

