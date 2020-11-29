Meghalaya is one of the northeastern states of India with scenic beauty. The state is blessed with natural beauty attracting a lot of tourists. Meghalaya means – "Home of Clouds" in Hindi. The state was carved out of Assam on January 21, 1972. Meghalaya comprises two districts - United Khasi Hills and Jaintia Hills.

Williamson Sangma was the first chief minister of the state. Conrad Sangma is the current chief minister of the state. Conrad was involved in politics since college. However, his father late PA Sangma was a popular figure in Indian politics. Conrad Sangma is the youngest Chief Minister of the state. The state is on the path of development under his leadership. Mega Food Park Project Worth Rs 65.29 Crore Approved For Meghalaya, CM Conrad Sangma Says 'This Will Take the Food Processing Sector Foward'.

Here Are Steps Taken By Conrad Sanga in The Development of The State:

Committed to the all-round development of Meghalaya.

At present, the only airport in the state is at Umroi, 35 km from Shillong. Conrad is planning to start flight services from Shillong to Delhi. It is expected that the Shillong-Delhi flight service will start soon. Recently, the foundation stone of the new college building of Government College was laid in Shillong. The Meghalaya Democratic Alliance (MDA) government is working to enhance basic facilities for learning, fulfilling our promise to our youth and our people. Conrad's is also working towards improving Meghalaya tourism as well.

Task force for revival of economy

Seeing the economic loss from the Corona virus epidemic, Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma formed a 'task force' for the revival of the state's economy. Based on the recommendations, 'Restart Meghalaya Mission' has started. It is a series of programs for farmers, entrepreneurs and others working in various sectors and sectors. An amount of Rs 14,515 crore will be spent for the next three years for the mission and amount of Rs 7,839 crore has been earmarked for the current financial year (2020-21).

The state government led by CM Conrad Sangma is implementing various schemes and projects including the National Rural Livelihood Mission and the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana. The state government is also taking forward the 'Jal Jeevan Mission' and aims to provide tap connections to 5,89,000 families in the state by 2022.

Mini Power Projects

The Chief Minister of Meghalaya wants to make the Northeast state self-sufficient in the electricity sector. In this sequence, 16 mini power projects are being started. Its total power generation capacity will be 1,637 MW. The 16 under-construction power projects with a capacity of 1,637 MW will be based on 801 MW of hydro-electric, 740 MW of thermal power and 96 MW of various renewable energy sources.

Launch of The country's Largest Piggery Project

The Meghalaya government inaugurated the country's largest piggery project prepared at the cost of Rs 200 crore two months ago. Chief Minister Conrad Sangma has expressed hope that this project will not only give a boost to 20,000 industries, but it will also increase the income of farmers. While the state's import burden will be reduced by about 150 crores.

Preparation of National Games -

Preparations are going on for the National Games to be held in Meghalaya in 2022. To develop basic facilities for national sports, the central government is also giving 170 crores rupees to the state. After Manipur (1999) and Assam (2007), Meghalaya will be the third northeastern state to host the National Games. At the time of organizing these games, 50 years of Meghalaya will also be completed. Meghalaya co-hosted the 2016 South Asian Games with Assam.

In August, "Aspire Meghalaya" programme was conducted in August this year to enhance skill development of Tribal youth of the state. The main aim of the programme is to improve employability for the youth and empower them with employable soft skills. It was launched in 2019.

