Jaipur, Jan 2 (PTI) A 16-year-old girl was allegedly abducted and gang-raped by three men after she stepped out of her house to use the toilet in Rajasthan's Deeg district, police said on Thursday.

According to the complaint lodged at Kaman police station by the victim's mother, the girl was abducted by three neighbours, armed with a gun, on December 29.

Also Read | What Is INR 450 Crore Chit Fund Scam, Probe in Which Brought Shubman Gill and 3 Other Gujarat Titans Players Under Scanner?.

The accused reportedly assaulted her in a mustard field, recorded obscene videos and threatened to circulate the clips on social media if she disclosed the incident, Kaman police station in-charge Manish Sharma said.

A farmer, who was irrigating his crops, heard the girl's cries and rushed to help.

Also Read | Diljit Dosanjh and PM Narendra Modi Discuss India’s Grandeur and the Magic of Yoga in Heartfelt Meeting (Watch Video).

However, the accused fled the scene, abandoning their motorcycle and shoes, Sharma said.

The victim's medical examination was conducted on Thursday and her statement was recorded.

Efforts are underway to locate the accused who have been booked under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, the IT Act and sections 362 and 363 of the Bhartiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), Sharma added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)