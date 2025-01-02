One of the most celebrated Punjabi singers at the moment, Diljit Dosanjh started 2025 by meeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Glimpses from their recent interaction have taken social media by storm. Look Back 2024: Diljit Dosanjh’s Dil-Luminati Tour Ticket Scam to Backlash Over Singer’s ‘Panjab’ Post – Top 5 Controversies Surrounding His Concerts in India.

The two talked about a variety of topics, one of them being 'Mera Bharat Mahaan'. In the video Diljit can be heard telling the PM, "We used to read about Mera Bharat Mahaan, but when I travelled across the country I finally understood why we say so."

View Diljit Dosanjh's Post:

Reacting to this, our esteemed Prime Minister said, "In reality, India's grandeur is its power. India is a vibrant society."

Heaping praise on the singer, the Prime Minister said, “When an Indian youth from the countryside gets fame in the world, it feels nice.” He further added, “Your family has named you Diljit… and you just go on to win over the people.”

The clip also has Diljit singing a few lines in Punjabi, remembering Guru Nanak Ji. Enjoying the melodious tunes, PM Modi was seen tapping the table.

The actor and singer also shed light on the magic of Yoga. To this, PM Modi replied, “Those who have experienced Yoga are actually aware of its power.”

PM Narendra Modi also dropped a few pictures of the meet on his official X handle (Previously known as Twitter), along with the caption, “A great interaction with Diljit Dosanjh! He’s truly multifaceted, blending talent and tradition. We connected over music, culture and more…’

Furthermore, Diljit treated the fans with a few photos with the PM on X and wrote, "A fantastic start to 2025. A very memorable meeting with PM @narendramodiJi. We talked about a lot of things including music of course."

On the work front, Diljit recently concluded his “Dil-Luminati India Tour”. The two-month tour came to an end on 31st December 2024 in Ludhiana as he performed at the Punjab Agriculture University.

