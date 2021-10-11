Dispur (Assam) [India], October 11 (ANI): As many as 160 new COVID-19 cases were reported in the last 24 hours in Assam, as per a health bulletin issued by the state government on Sunday night.

As many as 24,900 samples were tested during the last 24 hours and the positivity rate of 0.64 per cent was recorded.

During the same duration, 240 people recovered from the disease while 5 people lost their lives to the deadly virus. The current recovery rate in the state stands at 98.37 per cent and the fatality rate is at 0.98 per cent.

At present, there are 2,605 active cases in the state.

As per the bulletin, Assam has reported a total of 6,04,969 cases of COVID-19 so far, out of which 5,95,091 have recovered from the disease while 5,926 patients have lost their lives to the deadly virus. A total of 2,39,84,148 samples have been tested so far in the state. (ANI)

