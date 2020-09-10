Imphal (Manipur) [India], September 9 (ANI): A total of 160 new COVID-19 cases were reported in Manipur in the last 24 hours taking the total coronavirus count in the state to 7,362.

There are 1,774 active cases in the state and 40 persons have died due to the disease.

Also Read | Maharashtra Reports Highest Single-Day Spike of 23,816 COVID-19 Cases; States Coronavirus Tally Crosses 9.6 Lakh-Mark.

"Manipur reports 160 new COVID-19 positive cases and 64 recoveries, in the last 24 hours. The total number of cases now at 7,362 including 5,548 recoveries, 1,774 active cases, and 40 deaths," the state Government said.

The recovery rate in the state is 75.35 per cent. (ANI)

Also Read | Punjab Govt Blocks 38 Facebook, 49 Twitter And 21 Youtube Accounts For Spreading Rumours About COVID-19.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)