India News | 17 New COVID-19 Cases in Gautam Buddha Nagar; Tally at 323

Gautam Buddha Nagar (Uttar Pradesh) [India], May 23 (ANI): Seventeen new COVID-19 positive cases have been reported in Gautam Budhha Nagar district on Saturday, taking the total number of positive cases here to 323, said District Surveillance Officer.

Five patients were discharged from GIMS Hospital today after successful treatment of COVID-19.

Meanwhile, the total number of active cases of COVID-19 has reached 2332 in Uttar Pradesh. While 3335 people have recovered from the disease so far, 152 deaths have been reported till date, said Uttar Pradesh Principal Health Secretary Amit Mohan Prasad. (ANI)

