Thane, May 1 (PTI) Maharashtra's Thane district has reported 17 new COVID-19 cases, raising its infection count to 7,09,052, an official said on Sunday.

These new cases were recorded on Saturday, he said.

There was no fresh fatality and the death toll stood at 11,893, he said, adding that the COVID-19 mortality rate in Thane is 1.67 per cent.

In neighbouring Palghar district, the COVID-19 case count has gone up to 1,63,612, while the death toll stands at 3,407, another official said.

