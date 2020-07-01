Thiruvananthapuram, June 30 (PTI) Seventeen special POCSO courts were inagurated in Kerala on Tuesday, as part of the first phase of setting up 28 such courts in the state, the government said.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and Chief Justice of the Kerala High Court S Manikumar jointly inaugurated the courts online.

"The courts will start functioning from July 1. Nine more courts are to be set up in the State.

This is part of the first phase of the 28 special POCSO (Protection of Children from Sexual Offence) courts to be set up by the state government," an official release said.

There are 7,600 POCSO cases and 6,700 rape cases pending till March 31, the release said.

"Social, cultural and economic factors are behind the attack on children. We are trying to ensure a comprehensive solution to this menace.

Recently, Kerala police nabbed 89 people, including a doctor, for online crimes against children," Vijayan said in a release.

He said the police operation revealed that children are facing insecurity in their homes and added that the assistance of INTERPOL would be sought

