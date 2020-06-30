Mumbai, June 30: The Indian Railways on Tuesday decided to expand local train services to 350 in Mumbai. From July 1, 150 more trains will be added to the existing locals. Only essential service providers can board Mumbai local trains. Services for general passengers have not resumed yet. The decision to add more trains was taken so that social distancing is followed properly amid rising coronavirus cases in the city.

Ministry of Railways in a statement said, “As identified by Maharashtra state government, essential staff including employees of Centre, IT, GST, Customs, Postal, Nationalised Banks, MBPT, Judiciary, Defence and Raj Bhavan are allowed.” Mumbai Local Trains Resume Services Only For Essential Service Workers, General Public Not Allowed to Board; Check SOPs For Passengers.

Currently, there are 200 trains which are operated by the Central railway in Mumbai Division. Out of the total trains, 130 services are running between CSMT and Karjat, Kasara, Kalyan, Dombivali, Thane on the main line. Meanwhile, 70 trains are running between CSMT and Panvel o­n harbour line. The Western Railway, from June 29, also added 40 additional suburban services to the existing 162 services.

The Railways said, “Therefore presently total 202 services are running on WR's suburban section. In addition to these services, 148 more suburban services will be added w.e.f. 01.07. 2020. Therefore, total of 350 suburban services will be operated on WR's Mumbai Suburban section from July 1.” The local trains will halt only at major stations. The Indian Railways said that the number of services may be modified as per the requirement to ensure social distancing norms.

Mumbai local train services resumed after more than two months on June 15 only for the essential service workers in the government sector. The services were suspended ion March 22 to contain the spread of COVID-19 in Mumbai.

