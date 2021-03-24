Bhopal, Mar 24 (PTI) Madhya Pradesh on Wednesday reported 1,712 new COVID-19 cases, taking its case tally to 2,80,289.

Seven fatalities increased the death toll to 3,919, a health official said.

As many as 950 people were discharged from hospitals in the last 24 hours, taking the count of recoveries in Madhya Pradesh to 2,66,323, he added.

Only two out of 52 districts in the state did not report a new case of infection during the day.

Two deaths were reported from Indore and one each from Khargone, Ujjain, Betul, Chhindwara and Khandwa.

Indore's caseload rose by 477 to reach 65,373, while that of Bhopal reached 48,206 with the addition of 385 cases.

The active caseload in the two cities is 2,240 and 2,766, respectively.

With 25,505 samples being examined since Tuesday evening, the number of coronavirus tests crossed 62.14 lakh.

Coronavirus figures in MP are as follows: Total cases 2,80,289, new cases 1,712, death toll 3,919, recovered 2,66,323, active cases 10,047, number of tests conducted so far 62,14,522.

