New Delhi [India], March 8 (ANI): The national capital witnessed a vibrant celebration of health, sport and community spirit as the Fit India Carnival 2026 was inaugurated with great enthusiasm at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium on Sunday.

The carnival, organised under the Fit India Movement, brought together leading athletes, celebrities, fitness enthusiasts, and hundreds of citizens to celebrate fitness in the spirit of International Women's Day, according to a release.

The carnival was formally inaugurated by Minister of State for Housing and Urban Affairs Tokhan Sahu, while Hari Ranjan Rao, Secretary, Sports, delivered the special address, highlighting the importance of building a nationwide culture of fitness.

Tokhan Sahu emphasised the importance of making fitness a people's movement. "The Fit India Movement is about encouraging every citizen to adopt fitness as a daily habit. Initiatives like the Fit India Carnival bring communities together and inspire our youth to lead healthier and more active lives," he said while declaring the carnival open.

Hari Ranjan Rao, Secretary, Sports, mentioned, "The most important message is that fitness should be a part of our life every single day. All citizens should be aware of the importance of being fit. In this Fit India Carnival, we are advocating exactly this by having so many activities lined up for you here."

The opening day of the carnival brought together an impressive lineup of sporting stars and public personalities.

Among those present were Arjuna Award-winning para-athlete Simran Sharma, Olympian judoka Garima Chaudhary, heptathlon champion Nandini Agasara, fencing star Taniksha Khatri and football internationals Ashalata Devi and Aditi Chauhan. Renowned chess player and Arjuna Awardee Tania Sachdev was also honoured for her contribution to Indian sport.

The carnival also saw participation from well-known public personalities and fitness advocates. Actor, model, endurance athlete and fitness icon Milind Soman was felicitated as a Fit India Champion along with endurance runner Ankita Konwar.

Actors Abhishek Bajaj and Ragini Dwivedi were recognised as Fit India Champions for promoting healthy lifestyles. Aishwarya Raj and Tarun Khanna, both of whom have featured in the TV series 'Devo ke Dev Mahadev', were also present.

Milind Soman, who led a lively audience fitness challenge during the ceremony, encouraged people to incorporate movement into daily routines. "Fitness does not need complicated equipment or gyms. If you dedicate even half an hour every day to physical activity, you can transform your health and your life," he said.

The event also included a lively audience fitness challenge led by Soman, Tarun and Bajaj, encouraging women from the crowd to participate in push-ups and squats in celebration of International Women's Day.

The opening ceremony also featured an engaging mix of performances and interactive activities. A spectacular Mallakhamb demonstration showcased India's traditional sport, combining strength, agility and yoga-like flexibility.

Empowerment and awareness formed a key part of the carnival's programming. Participants attended a cyber safety awareness workshop by the Indian Cyber Crime Coordination Centre, followed by a self-defence demonstration by a women's team from the Border Security Force, highlighting practical techniques for personal safety.

The carnival has been made totally accessible for people with reduced mobility, such as senior citizens and specially-abled persons. Fit India has taken an important step to make the carnival inclusive and accessible for everyone, in coordination with accessibility organisations like Svayam.

Vibrant fitness stalls and activity zones have been spread across the venue. The carnival features a wide range of wellness exhibits and engagement zones, including cycling displays, nutrition and health awareness booths, sports demonstrations and interactive fitness activities. Health and wellness brands, hospitals and fitness organisations have also set up stalls to promote healthy living and provide guidance on nutrition, training and recovery.

Several wellness experts and advocates were present at the event in the morning, including psychotherapist Dr Ririi Trivedi, social advocate Dr Yogita, Zumba specialist Divya Ahuja, rope-skipping expert Shikha Gupta, entrepreneur Yukti Arya, nutrition expert Nidhi Nigam and nutritionist Tanvi Tutlani, all of whom engaged with visitors and promoted healthy lifestyle practices.

Earlier in the day, the 64th edition of the Fit India Sundays on Cycle, which was also a special Pink Cyclothon, took place at the Major Dhyan Chand National Stadium, where cyclists gathered at dawn to mark International Women's Day and promote the message of active living.

The ride was flagged off in the presence of several distinguished women athletes, including Asian athletics champion Nandini Agasara, Indian women's football team captain Ashalata Devi, Olympian judoka Garrima Chaudhary and rising fencing star Taniksha Khatri, inspiring participants to embrace fitness as a daily habit.

The Fit India Carnival 2026 offers yoga, group workouts, sports demonstrations and fun fitness challenges for families and youth. Parallel celebrations are also being held in other cities, with regional centres of the Sports Authority of India hosting similar carnivals to spread the message of fitness across the country.

School and college students, athletes, youth, employees of various sectors as well as women from all walks of life will be present at the exciting event, which will also feature a kid's zone. There will also be exciting musical activities by popular music bands every. This is being done to encourage our families, our communities and especially our youth to dedicate at least half an hour every day to physical activity, in line with the spirit of "Fitness Ka Dose, Aadha Ghanta Roz." (ANI)

