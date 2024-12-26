New Delhi, December 26: Rail services in north India have been adversely hit by low visibility in the region, with over 18 trains running late as of Friday morning. In the Northern Railway region, as many as 18 trains are running late due to dense fog and low visibility.

Among the affected trains, the Avadh Assam Express, which was scheduled to arrive at 07:07, is running 278 minutes late, while the Unchahar Express is delayed by 229 minutes. Similarly, the Vikramshila Express, expected to arrive at 07:20, is running 65 minutes behind schedule. Indian Railways Clarifies on Social Media Claims About Booking Restrictions on IRCTC, Calls It 'False and Misleading'.

Other delayed trains include the S Kranti Superfast Express, now delayed by 83 minutes and expected at 07:55, and the Shiv Ganga Express, delayed by 70 minutes, now expected at 08:30. The Duronto Express, slated to arrive at 06:40, is delayed by one hour 76 minutes, while the Poorva Express faces a delay of 240 minutes.

Additional delays have been reported for trains such as the Goda Delhi Express (delayed by 70 minutes), the Bui NDLS Superfast Express (delayed by 65 minutes), and the Sadbhavana Express (delayed by 36 minutes). The Lucknow Mail is delayed by 98 minutes, and the Sapt Kranti Express is delayed by 45 minutes. Kavach System in Indian Railways: Automatic Train Protection System To Be Deployed on 44,000 Kms of Tracks in Next Five Years to Avoid Accidents, Report.

Meanwhile, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) reported a minimum temperature of 7 degrees Celsius in Delhi on Thursday, with a forecast of dense fog. The Air Quality Index (AQI) in the national capital remained in the 'very poor' category, with a thin layer of fog blanketing parts of the city and affecting visibility.

Low visibility procedures are currently being implemented at Delhi Airport, but all flights are operating as scheduled, according to an official advisory issued on Thursday.In a post on social media platform X, Delhi Airport stated, "Low Visibility Procedures are in progress at Delhi Airport. All flight operations are presently normal."

The authorities further advised passengers to stay informed about flight updates by contacting their respective airlines. "Passengers are requested to contact the airline concerned for updated flight information," the post added.

