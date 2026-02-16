New York, February 16: A widespread Dense Fog Advisory has been issued for large portions of Ohio on Monday, February 16, creating hazardous driving conditions for the morning commute. The National Weather Service (NWS) issued the alert early Monday, warning that visibility has dropped to one-quarter mile or less in several regions. The advisory remains in effect until 11:00 AM EST, covering major metropolitan areas from the Cleveland-Akron corridor in the northeast to the Cincinnati-Dayton region in the southwest.

The thick fog is the result of high humidity levels and calm winds interacting with lingering moisture from recent weather patterns. Meteorologists report that the most severe conditions are localized in low-lying areas and near river valleys. While the fog is expected to burn off by midday, authorities have cautioned that the sudden transition from clear skies to "zero-visibility" pockets can lead to chain-reaction accidents on high-speed thoroughfares. US Winter Storm 2026: When the Arctic Blast Peaks and Which States Are Worst Hit by Cold Wave.

Dense Fog Advisory: Impact on Travel and Safety Measures

Transportation officials have urged motorists to exercise extreme caution on major routes, including Interstate 71, Interstate 77, and Interstate 75. Reduced visibility has already led to significant traffic slowdowns during the peak morning rush hour.

To navigate the conditions safely, the National Weather Service recommends that drivers slow down, use only low-beam headlights, and maintain a safe following distance. High beams should be avoided, as the light reflects off the water droplets in the fog, further obscuring the driver's field of vision. US Labour Data Revised Downward by 1 Million Jobs in Historic Correction.

School Delays and Regional Closures

The advisory has prompted several school districts, particularly in rural counties, to implement two-hour delays. School administrators cited the safety of bus routes as the primary reason for the schedule changes, ensuring that visibility improves before students are transported.

In Southwest Ohio, specifically within the Miami Valley and Cincinnati areas, the fog is expected to linger slightly longer due to lower wind speeds. Residents are encouraged to check local school closing lists and traffic apps for real-time updates before heading out.

Forecast: Improving Conditions by Midday

Weather models indicate that a weak cold front approaching the state will help stir the air and dissipate the fog by late morning. Once the advisory expires at 11:00 AM, skies are expected to turn partly cloudy with temperatures rising into the seasonal average.

While the fog is the immediate concern, forecasters are also monitoring a transition to clearer but breezier conditions by Monday afternoon. No further weather advisories are currently expected for the remainder of the day, though travelers are advised to remain vigilant for patchy fog redeveloping late Monday night in rural areas.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (Fox 8), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

