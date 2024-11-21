Reports suggesting that Indian Railways has floated a INR 20,000 crore tender for installing cameras in coaches are misleading, according to the Press Information Bureau (PIB). The project is still under financial review, and no official tender or Request for Proposal (RFP) has been issued yet, clarifies PIB. Earlier reports said that the project aims to equip over 40,000 train coaches with more than 7.5 million CCTV cameras, ensuring improved monitoring and security across the network. Kavach System in Indian Railways: Automatic Train Protection System To Be Deployed on 44,000 Kms of Tracks in Next Five Years to Avoid Accidents, Report.

Railways’ INR 20,000 Crore Coach Camera Project: PIB Denies Implementation Reports

A news report by @FinancialXpress has claimed that @RailMinIndia has floated a tender for ₹20,000-cr for CCTV cameras in train coaches#PIBFactCheck ▪️This project is still under financial review and no such tender has yet been floated ▪️Read here👇 🔗https://t.co/R0Rl9JKzZe pic.twitter.com/r3hLqlNCYz — PIB Fact Check (@PIBFactCheck) November 21, 2024

