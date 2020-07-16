Ahmedabad, Jul 16 (PTI) As many as 181 persons from Gujarat's Ahmedabad district tested positive for coronavirus in the last 24 hours, taking the tally to 23,780 on Thursday, the state health department said.

While five deaths were reported in the city, no one succumbed to the infection in rural areas of the district in the last 24 hours, said a release by the health department.

The death toll in the district has now reached 1,532.

Out of the 181 new cases, 168 were from Ahmedabad city and the remaining 13 from rural areas of the district, said the release.

The release stated that 188 patients undergoing treatment at different hospitals recovered and discharged in the last 24 hours.

