Bhopal, Jan 27 (PTI) Madhya Pradesh's COVID-19 tally on Wednesday rose to 2,54,270 with 185 fresh cases, a health official said.

With six more persons succumbing to the infection, the state's death toll rose to 3,799, they said.

A total of 345 patients were discharged from hospitals in the last 24 hours, which pushed the recovery count to 2,47,418.

Bhopal, Gwalior, Jabalpur, Betul, Barwani and Damoh recorded one death each, the official said.

Of the 185 new cases, Bhopal accounted for 60 and Indore 21.

The number of cases in Indore rose to 57,359, including 924 deaths, while Bhopal's case tally stood at 42,312 with 607 fatalities.

Bhopal now has 843 active cases, while this figure for Indore is 476.

With 16,413 new tests in the state in the last 24 hours, the overall test count rose to around 52.90 lakh.

The coronavirus figures of MP are as follows: Total cases 2,54,270, new cases 185, death toll 3,799, recovered 2,47,418, active cases 3053, number of tests so far 52,90,847.

