New Delhi [India], January 7 (ANI): As many as 410 air passengers have arrived at Lok Nayak Jai Prakash Narayan Hospital (LNJP Hospital) from December 1, 2021, till the date of which 185 passengers tested positive for Omicron variant of COVID-19.

Speaking to ANI, LNJP Hospital MD, Dr Suresh Kumar said, "From December 1 till now, we have received 410 air passengers. Of these, 185 passengers tested positive for the Omicron variant of COVID. All Omicron patients recovered without Oxygen. The rapid rise in cases is a big challenge for healthcare workers."

Earlier it was reported that, as many as 20 healthcare workers of Delhi's LNJP hospital tested positive for COVID-19, confirmed Dr Suresh Kumar, Medical Director of LNJP Hospital on Thursday.

In a conversation with ANI, Dr Suresh Kumar, Medical Director of LNJP Hospital said, "Total 20 health care workers here have got COVID-19 infection, out of whom 11 are doctors, 8 are nurses and one is a sanitation worker. This is a matter of concern because if only our doctors and nurses are safe, we will be able to take care of the patients. If our workforce gets affected, then it may affect our fight against COVID-19."

"We have hired 25 per cent extra staff to cater to all the patients," added Dr Kumar. There are a total of 4,000 healthcare workers in LNJP Hospital. "People who have taken both doses of vaccine are also dying of COVID-19."

According to the LNJP MD, a large number of healthcare workers are now testing COVID-19 positive in Delhi's largest COVID hospital, LNJP Hospital.

Meanwhile, Delhi continues to witness a surge in the COVID-19 cases as the national capital reported on Thursday 15,097 fresh cases of the infection in the last 24 hours pushing the positivity rate to 15.34 per cent. According to the bulletin issued by the state health department on Thursday, the number of active cases in the city stands at 31,498. The total count of cases has now gone up to 14,89,463. (ANI)

