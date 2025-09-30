The 18th Meeting of the India-Germany Military Cooperation Sub Group was held in New Delhi from 29-30 September (Photo/@HQ_IDS_India)

New Delhi [India], September 30 (ANI): The two-day 18th meeting of the India-Germany Military Cooperation Sub Group (MCSG) was held in the national capital from September 29-30.

"The 18th Meeting of the India-Germany Military Cooperation Sub Group #MCSG was held in New Delhi from 29-30 Sept 2025 under the aegis of #HQ_IDS," an 'X' post from Integrated Defence Staff said.

Also Read | Zubeen Garg Ambulance Video Moments Before His Mysterious Death Shows Singer Being Administered CPR; Wife Garima Saikia Garg Demands Justice (Watch Video).

https://x.com/HQ_IDS_India/status/1972636557799780555

The delegates from both countries reviewed progress, ongoing issues, and discussed new initiatives.

Also Read | Karur Stampede: Probe Widens As Tamil Nadu Police Arrest TVK District Secretary Mathiyazhagan Amid Political Outcry.

"Delegates from the #IndianArmedForces and the Office Department International Cooperation of German Armed Forces' reviewed progress on ongoing issues and discussed new initiatives for enhancing bilateral #DefenceCooperation in the fields of organisational structures, joint logistics, #MilitaryExercises, professional #MilitaryEducation, subject matter exchanges, military medicine & military hardware," the post added.

India-Germany Military Cooperation Subgroup (MCSG) is notably a forum established to boost defence cooperation between both nations through regular talks at the strategic and operational levels between the Headquarters, Integrated Defence Staff, and the Department of International Cooperation, Armed Forces. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)