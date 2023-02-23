New Delhi, Feb 23 (PTI) A 19-year-old woman allegedly hanged herself inside a hotel in west Delhi's Uttam Nagar area, police said on Thursday.

After receiving the information, police reached the hotel. The door was forcibly opened in the presence of police, a senior police officer said.

Also Read | Bihar Police Warn People Against Provocative, Objectionable Social Media Posts.

The CCTV footage has revealed that she came alone in the hotel. Her father passed away and mother works as a cook in homes, police said, adding that further investigation is in progress.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)