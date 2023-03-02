New Delhi [India], March 2 (ANI): A 19-year-old youth was allegedly stabbed to death in outer north Delhi's Bawana area, police said on Thursday and added that they have identified three suspects in the case so far.

The deceased identified as Karan is a resident of Bawana according to police.

At around 8:30 pm on Tuesday, police said they received a call from Maharishi Valmiki Hospital, Bawana informing them that a 19-year-old with stab injuries was brought to the hospital where he was declared dead on arrival.

"A local police staff reached the spot and started inquiry," an official said.

During the preliminary probe, it was discovered that the deceased used to work in a cosmetics factory.

"On analysing CCTV cameras, it was found that around 8:15 pm on Tuesday, an unknown man arrived at the factory and asked the foreman to call Karan outside," the official said.

"Moments later, Karan was seen exiting the factor. Meanwhile, chaos broke out and the accused stabbed karan. He sustained multiple stab injuries on the neck, chest and leg," the officer said.

"A case under sections 302/201/34 of the Indian Penal Code is being registered at the Narela industrial area police station. Three suspects have been identified based on local intelligence," the officer informed.

"Further Investigation is in progress," he added. (ANI)

