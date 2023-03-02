Kohima, March 2: The Election Commission of India on Thursday, March 2, declared the result for the Nagaland Assembly Election 2023. The counting of votes for Nagaland Vidhan Sabha polls 2023 began at 8 AM today. The northeastern state has 60 odd seats and the party needs 31 to form the government.

The BJP candidate from the Akuluto assembly constituency in Nagaland Kazheto Kinimi has won the elections uncontested. In Nagaland, the saffron party has been in alliance with the ruling party - Neiphiu Rio's NDPP. Northern Angami-II Assembly Election Result 2023: Nagaland CM Neiphiu Rio Takes Lead.

Congress, eyeing a comeback in Nagaland, has promised that if voted to power, they will implement 33% reservation for women in urban local bodies. The grand-old party also promised an old-age pension of Rs. 3,000 per month. Most of the exit polls showed a comfortable win for the BJP-NDPP coalition. NDPP chief Neiphiu Rio has been declared elected unopposed from the Northern Angami-II constituency. Check the constituency-wise names of winning candidates on LatestLYNagaland Assembly Election Result 2023 Live News Updates: NDPP Leads on 20 Seats, BJP 10.

Constituency-Wise Names Of Winning Candidates of NDPP, NPF, BJP, And Congress:

Constituency Leading candidate Party
Aboi C. Konyak (Winner) IND
Aghunato Hukiye Tissica LJP (Ram Vilas)
Akuluto Kazheto Kinimi (Winner unopposed) BJP
Alongtaki Temjen Imna Along (Winner) BJP
Angetyongpang Tongpang Ozukum NDPP
Aonglenden Sharingain Longkumer (Winner) NDPP
Arkakong Nuklutoshi NPP
Atoizu Picto CONG
Bhandari Achumbemo Kikon NPF
Chazouba Kudecho Khamo (Winner) NDPP
Chizami KG Kenye (Winner) NDPP
Dimapur I H. Tovihoto Ayemi BJP
Dimapur II Moatoshi Longkumer NDPP
Dimapur III Hekani Jakhalu (Winner) NDPP
Ghaspani I N Jacob Zhimomi BJP
Ghaspani II Zhaleo Rio NDPP
Impur TN Mannen NDPP
Jangpetkong Temjenmemba NDPP
Kohima Town Dr. Tseilhoutuo Rhutso (Winner) NPP
Koridang Imkong L. Imchen (Winner) BJP
Longkhim Chare Sethronkyu (Winner) BJP
Longleng A Pongshi Phom (Winner) NCP
Meluri Z. Nyusietho Nyuthe NDPP
Moka A Nyamnyei Konyak (Winner) NPP
Mokokchung Town Metsubo Jamir (Winner) NDPP
Mon Town Y. Mankhao Konyak (Winner) NCP
Monguya Imkongmar NDPP
Noklak P Longon NCP
Noksen Y. Lima Onen Chang (Winner) RPI-A
Northern Angami I Dr. Kekhrielhoulie Yhome (Winner) NDPP
Northern Angami II Neiphiu Rio (Winner) NDPP
Peren T R Zeliang NDPP
Pfutsero Dr. Neisatuo Mero (Winner) IND
Phek Kuzholuzo Nienu (Winner) NPF
Phomching K Konngam Konyak (Winner) BJP
Pughoboto Dr Sukhato Sema (Winner) LJP
Pungro Kiphire SK Yimchunger (Winner) NDPP
Sanis Mhathung Yanthan NDPP
Satakha G Kaito Aye NDPP
Shamtorr Chessore S Keoshu Yimchunger (Winner) NDPP
Siyuchong Sitimi C. Kipili Sangtam (Winner) NPP
Southern Angami I Kevipodi Sophie (Winner) IND
Southern Angami II Kropol Vitsu (Winner) BJP
Suruhuto S. Toiho Yeptho NCP
Tamlu B Bangtick Phom IND
Tapi Noke Wangnao (Winner) NDPP
Tehok C. L. John (Winner) NDPP
Tenning Namri Nchang NCP
Thonoknyu Bennei M Lamthiu (Winner) NPP
Tizit P. Paiwang Konyak (Winner) BJP
Tobu Naiba Konyak LJP
Tseminyu Jwenga Seb JDU
Tuensang Sadar I P. Bashangmongba Chang (WINNER) BJP
Tuensang Sadar II Imtichoba (WINNER) RPI-A
Tuli A. Pangjung Jamir (Winner) BJP
Tyui Yanthungo Patton BJP
Wakching W Chingang Konyak (Winner) NDPP
Western Angami Salhoutuonuo Kruse (Winner) NDPP
Wokha Y Mhonbemo Humtsoe NCP
Zunheboto K Tokugha Sukhalu (Winner) NDPP

Nagaland went for assembly polls on February 27 (Monday) but re-polling was done in the state on March 1. There were more than 13 lakh electors set to decide the vote for 183 candidates. A large number of voters exercised their right to vote as the voter turnout for the assembly polls stood at 73.65%, according to the officials reported from the Nagaland election 2023.

