Kohima, March 2: The Election Commission of India on Thursday, March 2, declared the result for the Nagaland Assembly Election 2023. The counting of votes for Nagaland Vidhan Sabha polls 2023 began at 8 AM today. The northeastern state has 60 odd seats and the party needs 31 to form the government.

The BJP candidate from the Akuluto assembly constituency in Nagaland Kazheto Kinimi has won the elections uncontested. In Nagaland, the saffron party has been in alliance with the ruling party - Neiphiu Rio's NDPP. Northern Angami-II Assembly Election Result 2023: Nagaland CM Neiphiu Rio Takes Lead.

Congress, eyeing a comeback in Nagaland, has promised that if voted to power, they will implement 33% reservation for women in urban local bodies. The grand-old party also promised an old-age pension of Rs. 3,000 per month. Most of the exit polls showed a comfortable win for the BJP-NDPP coalition. NDPP chief Neiphiu Rio has been declared elected unopposed from the Northern Angami-II constituency. Check the constituency-wise names of winning candidates on LatestLY. Nagaland Assembly Election Result 2023 Live News Updates: NDPP Leads on 20 Seats, BJP 10.

Constituency-Wise Names Of Winning Candidates of NDPP, NPF, BJP, And Congress:

Constituency Leading candidate Party Aboi C. Konyak (Winner) IND Aghunato Hukiye Tissica LJP (Ram Vilas) Akuluto Kazheto Kinimi (Winner unopposed) BJP Alongtaki Temjen Imna Along (Winner) BJP Angetyongpang Tongpang Ozukum NDPP Aonglenden Sharingain Longkumer (Winner) NDPP Arkakong Nuklutoshi NPP Atoizu Picto CONG Bhandari Achumbemo Kikon NPF Chazouba Kudecho Khamo (Winner) NDPP Chizami KG Kenye (Winner) NDPP Dimapur I H. Tovihoto Ayemi BJP Dimapur II Moatoshi Longkumer NDPP Dimapur III Hekani Jakhalu (Winner) NDPP Ghaspani I N Jacob Zhimomi BJP Ghaspani II Zhaleo Rio NDPP Impur TN Mannen NDPP Jangpetkong Temjenmemba NDPP Kohima Town Dr. Tseilhoutuo Rhutso (Winner) NPP Koridang Imkong L. Imchen (Winner) BJP Longkhim Chare Sethronkyu (Winner) BJP Longleng A Pongshi Phom (Winner) NCP Meluri Z. Nyusietho Nyuthe NDPP Moka A Nyamnyei Konyak (Winner) NPP Mokokchung Town Metsubo Jamir (Winner) NDPP Mon Town Y. Mankhao Konyak (Winner) NCP Monguya Imkongmar NDPP Noklak P Longon NCP Noksen Y. Lima Onen Chang (Winner) RPI-A Northern Angami I Dr. Kekhrielhoulie Yhome (Winner) NDPP Northern Angami II Neiphiu Rio (Winner) NDPP Peren T R Zeliang NDPP Pfutsero Dr. Neisatuo Mero (Winner) IND Phek Kuzholuzo Nienu (Winner) NPF Phomching K Konngam Konyak (Winner) BJP Pughoboto Dr Sukhato Sema (Winner) LJP Pungro Kiphire SK Yimchunger (Winner) NDPP Sanis Mhathung Yanthan NDPP Satakha G Kaito Aye NDPP Shamtorr Chessore S Keoshu Yimchunger (Winner) NDPP Siyuchong Sitimi C. Kipili Sangtam (Winner) NPP Southern Angami I Kevipodi Sophie (Winner) IND Southern Angami II Kropol Vitsu (Winner) BJP Suruhuto S. Toiho Yeptho NCP Tamlu B Bangtick Phom IND Tapi Noke Wangnao (Winner) NDPP Tehok C. L. John (Winner) NDPP Tenning Namri Nchang NCP Thonoknyu Bennei M Lamthiu (Winner) NPP Tizit P. Paiwang Konyak (Winner) BJP Tobu Naiba Konyak LJP Tseminyu Jwenga Seb JDU Tuensang Sadar I P. Bashangmongba Chang (WINNER) BJP Tuensang Sadar II Imtichoba (WINNER) RPI-A Tuli A. Pangjung Jamir (Winner) BJP Tyui Yanthungo Patton BJP Wakching W Chingang Konyak (Winner) NDPP Western Angami Salhoutuonuo Kruse (Winner) NDPP Wokha Y Mhonbemo Humtsoe NCP Zunheboto K Tokugha Sukhalu (Winner) NDPP

Nagaland went for assembly polls on February 27 (Monday) but re-polling was done in the state on March 1. There were more than 13 lakh electors set to decide the vote for 183 candidates. A large number of voters exercised their right to vote as the voter turnout for the assembly polls stood at 73.65%, according to the officials reported from the Nagaland election 2023.

