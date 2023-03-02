Kohima, March 2: The Election Commission of India on Thursday, March 2, declared the result for the Nagaland Assembly Election 2023. The counting of votes for Nagaland Vidhan Sabha polls 2023 began at 8 AM today. The northeastern state has 60 odd seats and the party needs 31 to form the government.
The BJP candidate from the Akuluto assembly constituency in Nagaland Kazheto Kinimi has won the elections uncontested. In Nagaland, the saffron party has been in alliance with the ruling party - Neiphiu Rio's NDPP. Northern Angami-II Assembly Election Result 2023: Nagaland CM Neiphiu Rio Takes Lead.
Congress, eyeing a comeback in Nagaland, has promised that if voted to power, they will implement 33% reservation for women in urban local bodies. The grand-old party also promised an old-age pension of Rs. 3,000 per month. Most of the exit polls showed a comfortable win for the BJP-NDPP coalition. NDPP chief Neiphiu Rio has been declared elected unopposed from the Northern Angami-II constituency. Check the constituency-wise names of winning candidates on LatestLY. Nagaland Assembly Election Result 2023 Live News Updates: NDPP Leads on 20 Seats, BJP 10.
Constituency-Wise Names Of Winning Candidates of NDPP, NPF, BJP, And Congress:
|Constituency
|Leading candidate
|Party
|Aboi
|C. Konyak (Winner)
|IND
|Aghunato
|Hukiye Tissica
|LJP (Ram Vilas)
|Akuluto
|Kazheto Kinimi (Winner unopposed)
|BJP
|Alongtaki
|Temjen Imna Along (Winner)
|BJP
|Angetyongpang
|Tongpang Ozukum
|NDPP
|Aonglenden
|Sharingain Longkumer (Winner)
|NDPP
|Arkakong
|Nuklutoshi
|NPP
|Atoizu
|Picto
|CONG
|Bhandari
|Achumbemo Kikon
|NPF
|Chazouba
|Kudecho Khamo (Winner)
|NDPP
|Chizami
|KG Kenye (Winner)
|NDPP
|Dimapur I
|H. Tovihoto Ayemi
|BJP
|Dimapur II
|Moatoshi Longkumer
|NDPP
|Dimapur III
|Hekani Jakhalu (Winner)
|NDPP
|Ghaspani I
|N Jacob Zhimomi
|BJP
|Ghaspani II
|Zhaleo Rio
|NDPP
|Impur
|TN Mannen
|NDPP
|Jangpetkong
|Temjenmemba
|NDPP
|Kohima Town
|Dr. Tseilhoutuo Rhutso (Winner)
|NPP
|Koridang
|Imkong L. Imchen (Winner)
|BJP
|Longkhim Chare
|Sethronkyu (Winner)
|BJP
|Longleng
|A Pongshi Phom (Winner)
|NCP
|Meluri
|Z. Nyusietho Nyuthe
|NDPP
|Moka
|A Nyamnyei Konyak (Winner)
|NPP
|Mokokchung Town
|Metsubo Jamir (Winner)
|NDPP
|Mon Town
|Y. Mankhao Konyak (Winner)
|NCP
|Monguya
|Imkongmar
|NDPP
|Noklak
|P Longon
|NCP
|Noksen
|Y. Lima Onen Chang (Winner)
|RPI-A
|Northern Angami I
|Dr. Kekhrielhoulie Yhome (Winner)
|NDPP
|Northern Angami II
|Neiphiu Rio (Winner)
|NDPP
|Peren
|T R Zeliang
|NDPP
|Pfutsero
|Dr. Neisatuo Mero (Winner)
|IND
|Phek
|Kuzholuzo Nienu (Winner)
|NPF
|Phomching
|K Konngam Konyak (Winner)
|BJP
|Pughoboto
|Dr Sukhato Sema (Winner)
|LJP
|Pungro Kiphire
|SK Yimchunger (Winner)
|NDPP
|Sanis
|Mhathung Yanthan
|NDPP
|Satakha
|G Kaito Aye
|NDPP
|Shamtorr Chessore
|S Keoshu Yimchunger (Winner)
|NDPP
|Siyuchong Sitimi
|C. Kipili Sangtam (Winner)
|NPP
|Southern Angami I
|Kevipodi Sophie (Winner)
|IND
|Southern Angami II
|Kropol Vitsu (Winner)
|BJP
|Suruhuto
|S. Toiho Yeptho
|NCP
|Tamlu
|B Bangtick Phom
|IND
|Tapi
|Noke Wangnao (Winner)
|NDPP
|Tehok
|C. L. John (Winner)
|NDPP
|Tenning
|Namri Nchang
|NCP
|Thonoknyu
|Bennei M Lamthiu (Winner)
|NPP
|Tizit
|P. Paiwang Konyak (Winner)
|BJP
|Tobu
|Naiba Konyak
|LJP
|Tseminyu
|Jwenga Seb
|JDU
|Tuensang Sadar I
|P. Bashangmongba Chang (WINNER)
|BJP
|Tuensang Sadar II
|Imtichoba (WINNER)
|RPI-A
|Tuli
|A. Pangjung Jamir (Winner)
|BJP
|Tyui
|Yanthungo Patton
|BJP
|Wakching
|W Chingang Konyak (Winner)
|NDPP
|Western Angami
|Salhoutuonuo Kruse (Winner)
|NDPP
|Wokha
|Y Mhonbemo Humtsoe
|NCP
|Zunheboto
|K Tokugha Sukhalu (Winner)
|NDPP
Nagaland went for assembly polls on February 27 (Monday) but re-polling was done in the state on March 1. There were more than 13 lakh electors set to decide the vote for 183 candidates. A large number of voters exercised their right to vote as the voter turnout for the assembly polls stood at 73.65%, according to the officials reported from the Nagaland election 2023.
