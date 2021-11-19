Srinagar, Nov 19 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir recorded 193 fresh COVID-19 cases on Friday, taking the infection tally to 3,35,016, officials said.

No fatality due to the virus was reported from the Union territory in the past 24 hours, they said.

Twenty-three of the fresh cases were from the Jammu division and 170 from the Kashmir division, the officials said.

They said Srinagar district recorded a maximum of 61 cases followed by 43 cases in Kupwara district.

There are 1,669 active cases in the Union territory, while the count of recoveries has reached 3,28,888, the officials said.

The death toll from the pandemic remained unchanged at 4,459.

Meanwhile, the officials said there were 49 confirmed cases of mucormycosis (black fungus) in the UT as no fresh case was reported.

